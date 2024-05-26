15,187 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. 964,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

