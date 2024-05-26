246,358 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 246,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,292,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. 3,029,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,579. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

