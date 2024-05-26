2,626 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $223.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.