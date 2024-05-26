34,839 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

MUFG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,535,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,758. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.