4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $54,315.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 21,145 shares of company stock worth $665,066 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDMT opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. Analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

