4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,365 ($93.61) price objective on the stock.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.55) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,075 ($51.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,780 ($86.17). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,722.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,278.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,417.97.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,400.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About 4imprint Group

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.93), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($402,371.38). Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

