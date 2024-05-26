6,064 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,773,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,400. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

