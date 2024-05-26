61,976 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,108. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

