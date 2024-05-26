7,362 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.34. 1,579,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.