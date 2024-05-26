8,265 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $65,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 110.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 187,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.47. 550,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,125. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

