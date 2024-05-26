8,670 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,169. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

