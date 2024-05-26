A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

AMRK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

