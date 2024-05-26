AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,752,267 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AAON worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $11,598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $43,832,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,134. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 671,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,260. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.