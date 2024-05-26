Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.60.

Shares of ABT opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

