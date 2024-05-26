Acala Token Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $97.16 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,836.73 or 0.99973277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10233183 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,720,575.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

