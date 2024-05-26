Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXDX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

