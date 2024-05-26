Act Two Investors LLC Buys 26,842 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 3.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,305. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

