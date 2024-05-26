Act Two Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2,967.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 214,871 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.7% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

ENB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,797. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.