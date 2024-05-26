Act Two Investors LLC Invests $216,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $502,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $4,455,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $253.20. 248,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.07. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.