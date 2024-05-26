Act Two Investors LLC Sells 21,309 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Act Two Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.05. 883,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

