Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. 1,794,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,529. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

