Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. 592,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

