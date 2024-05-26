Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,771 shares of company stock worth $8,985,497. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.84. 1,011,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $223.28 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

