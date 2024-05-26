Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 415,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,933. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

