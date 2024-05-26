Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,095.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.89. 3,795,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

