Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

SMH traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,089. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $244.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.99.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

