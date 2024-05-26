Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 28,735 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 909,451 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

