Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,594 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.60. 339,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,748. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average of $234.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

