Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE AFL opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 119.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 374.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

