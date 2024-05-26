Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,160. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.40.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

