AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

AJB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AJ Bell to a hold rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.59) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 384.50 ($4.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). Corporate insiders own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

