AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JULW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,872. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.