Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 508.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,403,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.