Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

