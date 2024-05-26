Amalgamated Bank Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 1,216,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

