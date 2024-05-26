Amalgamated Bank Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

FE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 1,892,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

