Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,027 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 2,921,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.