Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,940 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,431 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. 5,878,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,287. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

