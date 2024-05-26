Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,062 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,500. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

