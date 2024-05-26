Amalgamated Bank Sells 63,427 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,427 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.8 %

EXEL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 1,704,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

