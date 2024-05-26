Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,445 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 5,943,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,784. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

