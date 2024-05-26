Amy Messano Sells 19,852 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Amy Messano sold 153 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $12,910.14.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Amy Messano sold 112 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $9,145.92.

On Monday, March 4th, Amy Messano sold 291 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $24,828.12.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

