Amy Messano Sells 19,852 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Amy Messano sold 153 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $12,910.14.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Amy Messano sold 112 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $9,145.92.
- On Monday, March 4th, Amy Messano sold 291 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $24,828.12.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.98.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
