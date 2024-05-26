Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $232.51. 4,544,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,739. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

