Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $285.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

