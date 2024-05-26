Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 102,300 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for about 0.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. 2,261,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

About Kimco Realty



Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

