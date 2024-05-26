Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 6,120 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 59,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 206,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 199,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 5,688,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.