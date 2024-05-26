Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.