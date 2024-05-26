Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 307,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. 927,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

