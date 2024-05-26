Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $2.31 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,666,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,593,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

