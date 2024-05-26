Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Biotech Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Purple Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15).

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

